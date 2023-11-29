Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Budapest, Hungary

902 properties total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 3/3
A fully renovated 2 in 1, high-class, elegant apartment is looking for a new owner in downto…
€349,000
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€99,628
1 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
€76,052
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
€103,063
6 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
6 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
We offer for sale an apartment in Csillaghegy, 10 minutes' walk from the Római Coast. The a…
€380,259
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€186,694
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€235,761
1 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€116,962
1 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€107,259
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€125,853
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€340,660
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
€652,997
1 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€118,011
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€117,749
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€85,230
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
€97,032
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€120,608
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€209,536
1 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€117,749
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€154,726
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€130,862
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
€261,985
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€196,161
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€103,588
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€91,524
1 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
€79,986
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€117,749
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€216,354
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
€118,011
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€263,559
