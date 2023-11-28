Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Weil der Stadt

Residential properties for sale in Weil der Stadt, Germany

1 property total found
2 room apartment with balcony in Weil der Stadt, Germany
2 room apartment with balcony
Weil der Stadt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 4
A well-groomed 2-room apartment is located on the first floor apartment building, in an exce…
€320,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir