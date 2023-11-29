Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Salzlandkreis, Germany

5 properties total found
Commercial in Hecklingen, Germany
Commercial
Hecklingen, Germany
Area 1 684 m²
€600,000
Commercial in Hecklingen, Germany
Commercial
Hecklingen, Germany
Area 3 000 m²
€890,000
Commercial in Hecklingen, Germany
Commercial
Hecklingen, Germany
Area 1 000 m²
€1,68M
Commercial in Hecklingen, Germany
Commercial
Hecklingen, Germany
Area 13 975 m²
Income from rent per year: 2 801 578 € Income per month: 233 465 € Land: 11461 sq. M. mYear …
€45,90M
Commercial in Hecklingen, Germany
Commercial
Hecklingen, Germany
Area 1 043 m²
Income from rent per year: 118 902 € Income per month: 9 909 € Land: 4795 sq. mYear of const…
€2,05M
