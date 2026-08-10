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Residential properties for sale in Rhein Sieg Kreis, Germany

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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Vinxel, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Vinxel, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 4
The proposed 3-room apartment with a good layout has a beautiful and very bright living room…
$476,384
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Properties features in Rhein Sieg Kreis, Germany

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