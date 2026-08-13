Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Ratingen
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Ratingen, Germany

;
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Ratingen, Germany
3 bedroom house
Ratingen, Germany
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
35415 Polheim-Holzheim Rooms: 4 Living area approx.: 130 m² Purchase price: EUR 239,000 - BA…
$268,682
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go