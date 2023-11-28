Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Commercial
  4. Lower Saxony
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Lower Saxony, Germany

сommercial property
28
Shop To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Shop with rent in Wilhelmshaven, Germany
Shop with rent
Wilhelmshaven, Germany
Supermarket in Lower Saxony, Germany.Object for sale - supermarket with a tenant.The lease i…
€3,25M
Leave a request
Shop with rent in Cuxhaven, Germany
Shop with rent
Cuxhaven, Germany
Supermarket in the district of Cuxhaven, Germany.The object is located in a small resort tow…
€2,40M
Leave a request
Shop in Lower Saxony, Germany
Shop
Lower Saxony, Germany
Area 1 000 m²
Germany Land Lower Saxony of Stadthagen Shop on a pedestrian street Commercial building in t…
€1,79M
Leave a request
Shop with rent in Wilhelmshaven, Germany
Shop with rent
Wilhelmshaven, Germany
The object for sale is a shopping center with a diverse composition of tenants. It consists …
€16,50M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir