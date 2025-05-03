Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Leinfelden Echterdingen
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Leinfelden Echterdingen, Germany

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Musberg, Germany
2 room apartment
Musberg, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 7
Renovated 2-room apartment on the 2nd floor of an apartment building in Stuttgart-Süd is for…
$378,361
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Leinfelden Echterdingen, Germany

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go