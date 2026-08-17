Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Vendee
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Vendee, France

;
Les Sables dOlonne
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Living there means enjoying the comfort of new and functional housing, meeting current energ…
$267,240
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Living there means enjoying the comfort of new and functional housing, meeting current energ…
$347,411
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Living there means enjoying the comfort of new and functional housing, meeting current energ…
$267,240
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
Living there means enjoying the comfort of new and functional housing, meeting current energ…
$347,411
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vendee, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go