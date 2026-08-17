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Residential properties for sale in Vendee, France

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Les Sables dOlonne
12
13 properties total found
Castle 7 bedrooms in Impasse des Bouils, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Impasse des Bouils, France
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 250 m²
Historical castle of the XVIII century - an exceptional estate in excellent conditionBetween…
$4,92M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 98 m²
Living there means enjoying the comfort of new and functional housing, meeting current energ…
$429,907
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 114 m²
Living there means enjoying the comfort of new and functional housing, meeting current energ…
$470,574
Leave a request
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 5 bedrooms in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 114 m²
Living there means enjoying the comfort of new and functional housing, meeting current energ…
$470,574
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 98 m²
Living there means enjoying the comfort of new and functional housing, meeting current energ…
$429,907
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Living there means enjoying the comfort of new and functional housing, meeting current energ…
$267,240
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
$412,478
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 98 m²
Living there means enjoying the comfort of new and functional housing, meeting current energ…
$429,907
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Living there means enjoying the comfort of new and functional housing, meeting current energ…
$347,411
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 114 m²
Living there means enjoying the comfort of new and functional housing, meeting current energ…
$470,574
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Living there means enjoying the comfort of new and functional housing, meeting current energ…
$267,240
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
Living there means enjoying the comfort of new and functional housing, meeting current energ…
$347,411
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 98 m²
Living there means enjoying the comfort of new and functional housing, meeting current energ…
$429,907
Leave a request

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