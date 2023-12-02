Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Vendee

Residential properties for sale in Vendee, France

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Sallertaine, France
2 room apartment
Sallertaine, France
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
€169,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Vendee, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir