Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Commercial
  4. Metropolitan France
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Metropolitan France, France

сommercial property
55
hotels
30
apartment buildings
3
Investment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Investment in Paris, France
Investment
Paris, France
Area 1 315 m²
France Levallois-Perre ( Levallois-Perret ) is a city and municipality in the O-de-Sen dep…
€8,60M
Leave a request
Investment in Paris, France
Investment
Paris, France
Area 2 072 m²
France Paris Residential building Favorite offer for investors: b…
€49,00M
Leave a request
Investment in Metropolitan France, France
Investment
Metropolitan France, France
Area 2 290 m²
France Cote d'Azur Building for reconstruction A very rare offer for inv…
€18,80M
Leave a request
Investment with yard in Metropolitan France, France
Investment with yard
Metropolitan France, France
Area 432 m²
France Cote d'Azur. Cannes Building in the center of Cannes Extremely rare offer for investo…
€4,00M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir