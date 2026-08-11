Residence permit in France

About the Immigration Program

French Tech Founder Talent Visa is a program for entrepreneurs, experts and professionals with strong professional experience who plan to create and develop an innovative project in France.

The program is in the category of Passeport Talent / carte talent and allows you to obtain a residence permit for up to four years for the main applicant and his family members.

The main condition is the existence of an innovative economic project that will be implemented in France and will receive prior recognition by a French state or authorized public body.

EU Unlockr has been specializing in escorting applicants to French immigration programs since 2021. The company helps to assess the professional profile of the applicant, develop and adapt the project, prepare documents, obtain the necessary recognition and undergo the procedure for issuing a visa and a residence permit card.

The cost includes comprehensive support of the program. The purchase of real estate and a fixed investment of €300,000 for this category of residence permit are not required.