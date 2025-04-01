Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Hauts-de-Seine
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Hauts-de-Seine, France

Arrondissement of Nanterre
5
Antony
3
Rueil-Malmaison
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Courbevoie, France
2 bedroom apartment
Courbevoie, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments in a prestigious residential complex, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Ile-de-France, France T…
$1,23M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Courbevoie, France
3 bedroom apartment
Courbevoie, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 6
First-class new residential complex in Puteaux, Ile-de-France, France The residential compl…
$809,341
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Chatenay-Malabry, France
1 bedroom apartment
Chatenay-Malabry, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 17
New residential complex in L'Haÿ-les-Roses, Ile-de-France, France A well-maintained residen…
$352,787
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Plessis-Robinson, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Plessis-Robinson, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 7
New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France The complex…
$378,663
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rueil-Malmaison, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rueil-Malmaison, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France The residential com…
$591,922
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rueil-Malmaison, France
1 bedroom apartment
Rueil-Malmaison, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 7
New residential complex next to the park in Rueil-Malmaison, Ile-de-France, France The comp…
$354,737
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Plessis-Robinson, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Plessis-Robinson, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 7
Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France The neoclas…
$311,981
Leave a request

Property types in Hauts-de-Seine

1 BHK

Properties features in Hauts-de-Seine, France

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes