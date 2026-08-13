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Residential properties for sale in Hauts de Seine, France

;
Arrondissement of Nanterre
5
7 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Seine, France
2 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Seine, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments in a prestigious residential complex, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Ile-de-France, France T…
$1,23M
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3 bedroom apartment in Puteaux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Puteaux, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 6
First-class new residential complex in Puteaux, Ile-de-France, France The residential compl…
$809,341
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2 bedroom apartment in Garches, France
2 bedroom apartment
Garches, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France The residential com…
$591,922
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1 bedroom apartment in Le Plessis Robinson, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Plessis Robinson, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 7
Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France The neoclas…
$311,981
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1 bedroom apartment in Le Plessis Robinson, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Plessis Robinson, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 7
New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France The complex…
$378,663
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1 bedroom apartment in Rueil Malmaison, France
1 bedroom apartment
Rueil Malmaison, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 7
New residential complex next to the park in Rueil-Malmaison, Ile-de-France, France The comp…
$354,737
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1 bedroom apartment in 24, France
1 bedroom apartment
24, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/6
Arboréal Rue Jules Massenet, RUEIL-MALMAISON (92500) FRANCE4 available lots2 to 3 roomsfrom …
$463,572
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Property types in Hauts de Seine

apartments

Properties features in Hauts de Seine, France

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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