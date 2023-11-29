Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Hauts-de-Seine, France

Arrondissement of Nanterre
6
Antony
3
Rueil-Malmaison
3
88 properties total found
4 room apartment in Rueil-Malmaison, France
4 room apartment
Rueil-Malmaison, France
Rooms 4
Area 87 m²
This apartment is located in Rueil Malmaison, in the heart of the city, a beautiful suburban…
€565,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Chatenay-Malabry, France
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Chatenay-Malabry, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 17
New residential complex in L'Haÿ-les-Roses, Ile-de-France, France A well-maintained residen…
€339,126
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Rueil-Malmaison, France
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Rueil-Malmaison, France
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 7
New residential complex next to the park in Rueil-Malmaison, Ile-de-France, France The comp…
€341,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Courbevoie, France
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Courbevoie, France
Rooms 4
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 6
First-class new residential complex in Puteaux, Ile-de-France, France The residential compl…
€778,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Rueil-Malmaison, France
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Rueil-Malmaison, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France The residential com…
€569,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Le Plessis-Robinson, France
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Le Plessis-Robinson, France
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 7
Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France The neoclas…
€299,900
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Le Plessis-Robinson, France
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Le Plessis-Robinson, France
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 7
New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France The complex…
€364,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Courbevoie, France
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Courbevoie, France
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments in a prestigious residential complex, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Ile-de-France, France T…
€1,12M
Villa 5 room villa in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France
Villa 5 room villa
Neuilly-sur-Seine, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 349 m²
Just a few meters from the stunning gardens of the Bois de Boulogne and from the enjoyable J…
€5,65M
2 room apartment in Antony, France
2 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Installation delivery date: fourth quarter of 2022  Shatene-Malabri, located in the south of…
€420,500
3 room apartment in Antony, France
3 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Installation delivery date: fourth quarter of 2022  Shatene-Malabri, located in the south of…
€481,600
5 room apartment in Antony, France
5 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 5
Area 106 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  This new elite residential complex, located at th…
€558,300
4 room apartment in Antony, France
4 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 4
Area 87 m²
Installation delivery date: fourth quarter of 2022  Shatene-Malabri, located in the south of…
€510,000
4 room apartment in Antony, France
4 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
Completion date: Q2 2024 & # 010; Discover your new SAPHIR residence with modern and refined…
€649,900
2 room apartment in Antony, France
2 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Date of completion of the facility: Q2 2024 & # 010; In Shaten-Malabri, in the new La Valle …
€460,300
Apartment in Nanterre, France
Apartment
Nanterre, France
Area 115 m²
CARACT'R Spirit Immobilier et Foncière Référence Groupe Europequipements vous invitent à déc…
€960,000
Apartment in Bois-Colombes, France
Apartment
Bois-Colombes, France
Area 30 m²
Le 18 ASNIÈRES-SUR-SEINE (92) Le 18 Découvrez notre nouvelle réalisation à taille humaine, L…
€330,000
1 room apartment in Nanterre, France
1 room apartment
Nanterre, France
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Les Jardins Suspendus Sepimo vous propose sa nouvelle réalisation de 61 appartements du 2 pi…
€274,000
Apartment in Nanterre, France
Apartment
Nanterre, France
Area 61 m²
CARACT'R NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétaire …
€465,000
Apartment in Nanterre, France
Apartment
Nanterre, France
Area 61 m²
CARACT'R NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétaire …
€435,000
Apartment in Nanterre, France
Apartment
Nanterre, France
Area 65 m²
CARACT'R NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétaire …
€545,000
Apartment in Nanterre, France
Apartment
Nanterre, France
Area 78 m²
CARACT'R NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétaire …
€580,000
Apartment in Nanterre, France
Apartment
Nanterre, France
Area 83 m²
CARACT'R NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétaire …
€615,000
Apartment in Nanterre, France
Apartment
Nanterre, France
Area 72 m²
CARACT'R NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétaire …
€555,000
Apartment in Nanterre, France
Apartment
Nanterre, France
Area 45 m²
CARACT'R NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétaire …
€380,000
Apartment in Nanterre, France
Apartment
Nanterre, France
Area 78 m²
CARACT'R NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétaire …
€595,000
Apartment in Nanterre, France
Apartment
Nanterre, France
Area 72 m²
CARACT'R NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétaire …
€550,000
Apartment in Nanterre, France
Apartment
Nanterre, France
Area 83 m²
CARACT'R NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétaire …
€620,000
Apartment in Nanterre, France
Apartment
Nanterre, France
Area 45 m²
CARACT'R NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétaire …
€383,000
Apartment in Nanterre, France
Apartment
Nanterre, France
Area 113 m²
CARACT'R NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétaire …
€910,000
