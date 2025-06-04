Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Gironde
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Gironde, France

Bordeaux
23
Cenon
3
Talence
6
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
23 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bordeaux, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$263,514
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bordeaux, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 3
| Studio
$101,194
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Talence, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Talence, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2
Located within walking distance of the city centre and close to bus routes 10, 31 and 43, th…
$99,031
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cenon, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cenon, France
Bedrooms 1
Floor 1
Description of the hostel :10 minutes from Bastida Campus and Bordeaux IV University Distric…
$84,575
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Talence, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Talence, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2
Located within walking distance of the city centre and close to bus routes 10, 31 and 43, th…
$101,422
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bordeaux, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$197,949
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cenon, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cenon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the university district of La Bastide, the student living space is just a fe…
$84,234
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bordeaux, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
| Studio
$228,683
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Talence, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Talence, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 1
Located within walking distance of the city centre and close to bus routes 10, 31 and 43, th…
$94,250
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bordeaux, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 3
| Studio
$93,795
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Talence, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Talence, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 1
Located within walking distance of the city centre and close to bus routes 10, 31 and 43, th…
$99,031
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Talence, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Talence, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2
Located within walking distance of the city centre and close to bus routes 10, 31 and 43, th…
$103,584
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bordeaux, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$238,130
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cenon, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cenon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the university district of La Bastide, the student living space is just a fe…
$95,730
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bordeaux, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 2
| Studio
$92,771
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bordeaux, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
| Studio
$273,759
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bordeaux, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$276,946
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bordeaux, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
| Studio
$211,153
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Talence, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Talence, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
Located within walking distance of the city centre and close to bus routes 10, 31 and 43, th…
$103,584
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bordeaux, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
| Studio
$213,885
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bordeaux, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$243,936
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bordeaux, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 5
| Studio
$100,397
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bordeaux, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$242,456
Leave a request

Properties features in Gironde, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go