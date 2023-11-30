Show property on map Show properties list
  France
  France
  Residential
  Gard
  Apartments

Apartments for sale in Gard, France

3 room apartment in Nimes, France
3 room apartment
Nimes, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Object delivery date: 2 quarter of 2022  Close to the alleys of Jean Jaurès, a stone's throw…
€243,000
2 room apartment in Nimes, France
2 room apartment
Nimes, France
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
€169,000
2 room apartment in Nimes, France
2 room apartment
Nimes, France
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2022  Near the alleys of Jean Jaurès, a stone's throw f…
€159,800
3 room apartment in Nimes, France
3 room apartment
Nimes, France
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 2 quarter 2022  CENTER OF CITY, PRIVILEGIA... If there is an…
€261,000
3 room apartment in Nimes, France
3 room apartment
Nimes, France
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 2 quarter 2022  CENTER OF CITY, PRIVILEGIA... If there is an…
€239,000
3 room apartment in Nimes, France
3 room apartment
Nimes, France
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 2 quarter 2022  CENTER OF CITY, PRIVILEGIA... If there is an…
€229,000
3 room apartment in Nimes, France
3 room apartment
Nimes, France
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 2 quarter 2022  CENTER OF CITY, PRIVILEGIA... If there is an…
€235,000
3 room apartment in Nimes, France
3 room apartment
Nimes, France
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 2 quarter 2022  CENTER OF CITY, PRIVILEGIA... If there is an…
€269,000
3 room apartment in Nimes, France
3 room apartment
Nimes, France
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2022  Near the alleys of Jean Jaurès, a stone's throw f…
€254,000
3 room apartment in Nimes, France
3 room apartment
Nimes, France
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2022  Near the alleys of Jean Jaurès, a stone's throw f…
€253,000
