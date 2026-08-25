Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Gard
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Gard, France

;
Ales
99
Nimes
74
Le Grau du Roi
33
173 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ales, France
1 bedroom apartment
Ales, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$105 618
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nimes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nimes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 91 m²
Floor 2
A few dozen kilometers from the Mediterranean Sea and the Cevennes Mountains, Nimes is locat…
$616 649
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ales, France
1 bedroom apartment
Ales, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$109 220
Leave a request
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
1 bedroom apartment in Ales, France
1 bedroom apartment
Ales, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
| Apartments
$112 589
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ales, France
1 bedroom apartment
Ales, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$109 568
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Grau du Roi, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Grau du Roi, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
Discover our new exceptional address in the charming dead end of a popular residential area.…
$361 354
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
1 bedroom apartment in Ales, France
1 bedroom apartment
Ales, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$109 103
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ales, France
1 bedroom apartment
Ales, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$112 822
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ales, France
1 bedroom apartment
Ales, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$131 993
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nimes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nimes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 1
A few dozen kilometers from the Mediterranean Sea and the Cevennes Mountains, Nimes is locat…
$602 962
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ales, France
1 bedroom apartment
Ales, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$112 357
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ales, France
1 bedroom apartment
Ales, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
| Apartments
$103 759
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ales, France
2 bedroom apartment
Ales, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 30 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$154 767
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nimes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nimes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
A few dozen kilometers from the Mediterranean Sea and the Cevennes Mountains, Nimes is locat…
$449 114
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ales, France
1 bedroom apartment
Ales, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$112 357
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ales, France
1 bedroom apartment
Ales, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$113 751
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nimes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nimes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
A few dozen kilometers from the Mediterranean Sea and the Cevennes Mountains, Nimes is locat…
$528 193
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ales, France
1 bedroom apartment
Ales, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$117 121
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ales, France
1 bedroom apartment
Ales, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$112 357
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ales, France
1 bedroom apartment
Ales, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$134 433
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ales, France
1 bedroom apartment
Ales, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$111 543
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nimes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nimes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
A few dozen kilometers from the Mediterranean Sea and the Cevennes Mountains, Nimes is locat…
$556 637
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ales, France
1 bedroom apartment
Ales, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
| Apartments
$109 801
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ales, France
1 bedroom apartment
Ales, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$110 382
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ales, France
1 bedroom apartment
Ales, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$112 357
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ales, France
1 bedroom apartment
Ales, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$117 353
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ales, France
1 bedroom apartment
Ales, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$128 972
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ales, France
1 bedroom apartment
Ales, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
| Apartments
$107 942
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nimes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nimes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
A few dozen kilometers from the Mediterranean Sea and the Cevennes Mountains, Nimes is locat…
$497 786
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nimes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nimes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 4
A few dozen kilometers from the Mediterranean Sea and the Cevennes Mountains, Nimes is locat…
$386 115
Leave a request

Property types in Gard

apartments
houses

Properties features in Gard, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go