  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Charente Maritime
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Charente Maritime, France

La Rochelle
294
Jonzac
76
Rochefort
11
381 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$168,467
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
3 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2
Halfway between Nantes and Bordeaux, La Rochelle is in an exceptional location overlooking t…
$457,593
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in La Tremblade, France
4 bedroom apartment
La Tremblade, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
Floor 1
This residential area offers apartments with direct access to the port of Chenal de l'Atelie…
$552,071
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Merignac, France
2 bedroom apartment
Merignac, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
| Apartments
$585,315
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$198,290
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Merignac, France
1 bedroom apartment
Merignac, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1
The subsidiary has been present in the market of private apartments for students for more th…
$130,676
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
| Apartments
$142,665
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
3 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 1
Discover our new living space, ideally located about ten minutes by bicycle from the city ce…
$411,378
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nieul sur Mer, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nieul sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
The living area is close to La Rochelle (10 minutes by car), so it is ideal for living in a …
$245,871
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
4 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 1
Halfway between Nantes and Bordeaux, La Rochelle is in an exceptional location overlooking t…
$467,838
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$163,459
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$161,068
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
3 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
| Apartments
$473,339
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Merignac, France
2 bedroom apartment
Merignac, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
| Apartments
$473,415
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
2 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
Discover our new living space, ideally located about ten minutes by bicycle from the city ce…
$337,503
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$173,134
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
2 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 2
Discover our new living space, ideally located about ten minutes by bicycle from the city ce…
$287,532
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
4 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$442,036
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$224,243
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 14 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$124,814
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
3 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 82 m²
| Apartments
$466,699
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Merignac, France
2 bedroom apartment
Merignac, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
| Apartments
$587,700
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1
Halfway between Nantes and Bordeaux, La Rochelle is in an exceptional location overlooking t…
$223,105
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$233,350
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$181,785
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Merignac, France
2 bedroom apartment
Merignac, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
| Apartments
$294,817
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 14 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$127,204
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Merignac, France
3 bedroom apartment
Merignac, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$404,093
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
2 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$254,218
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1
Halfway between Nantes and Bordeaux, La Rochelle is in an exceptional location overlooking t…
$203,754
Leave a request

