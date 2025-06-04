Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Charente Maritime
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Charente Maritime, France

La Rochelle
17
Jonzac
4
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
21 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$168,467
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$224,243
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$233,350
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$173,020
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
| Studio
$180,419
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Merignac, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Merignac, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
The subsidiary has been present in the market of private apartments for students for more th…
$86,396
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$177,573
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
| Studio
$193,509
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$188,956
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$193,509
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
| Studio
$172,451
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
| Studio
$165,052
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
| Studio
$182,127
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Merignac, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Merignac, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 1
The subsidiary has been present in the market of private apartments for students for more th…
$92,771
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
| Studio
$165,052
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Merignac, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Merignac, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
The subsidiary has been present in the market of private apartments for students for more th…
$85,486
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
| Studio
$165,052
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
| Studio
$193,509
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Merignac, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Merignac, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
The subsidiary has been present in the market of private apartments for students for more th…
$85,486
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
| Studio
$180,419
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$185,541
Leave a request

Properties features in Charente Maritime, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go