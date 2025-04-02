Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Siikajoki, Finland

houses
3
4 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Raahen seutukunta, Finland
5 bedroom house
Raahen seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/2
$215,272
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Raahen seutukunta, Finland
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Raahen seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/2
$425,931
3 bedroom house in Raahen seutukunta, Finland
3 bedroom house
Raahen seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
The condition-surveyed detached house built near the centre of Siikajoki in 1980 is now look…
$57,213
2 bedroom apartment in Raahen seutukunta, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Raahen seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
$151,873
Properties features in Siikajoki, Finland

