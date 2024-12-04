  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  3. Abu Dabi
  4. Complejo residencial Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22

Complejo residencial Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22

Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$550,000
;
29
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
ID: 32763
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 28/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Abu Dabi

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de confort
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2029
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

We present to your attention a new project with a variety of luxurious residences for modern living - Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22.

 

Don't miss the opportunity to become the owner of one of these elite homes. Modern, stylish apartments with breathtaking views of the canal.

 

Total number of parking spaces: 500 secure spaces.

Ergonomic for residents and guests.

Convenient access and 24-hour parking service.

Total available: 242 apartments.

Key features:

 

Gym, swimming pool, 24-hour security, children's playground

Spacious, elegantly designed modern apartments

Excellent location with first-class amenities, premium finishes and conveniences

Modern gym

Panoramic swimming pool overlooking the canal

Ideal location close to schools, hospitals, shopping centers and transport hubs.

Localización en el mapa

Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Finanzas
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Edificio de apartamentos Bvlgari Penthouse by Meraas
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$37,10M
Complejo residencial Fashionz by Danube
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$218,904
Complejo residencial New apartments in a luxury residential complex Park Field with a wide range of services, Dubai Hills Estate, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$606,160
Complejo residencial Volare
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$361,460
Complejo residencial New high-rise residence Q Gardens Aliya with swimming pools and a business lounge, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$430,796
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22
Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$550,000
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud Mostrar contactos
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial New premium residence Vitality with swimming pools, a co-working area and a restaurant, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New premium residence Vitality with swimming pools, a co-working area and a restaurant, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New premium residence Vitality with swimming pools, a co-working area and a restaurant, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New premium residence Vitality with swimming pools, a co-working area and a restaurant, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New premium residence Vitality with swimming pools, a co-working area and a restaurant, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial New premium residence Vitality with swimming pools, a co-working area and a restaurant, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New premium residence Vitality with swimming pools, a co-working area and a restaurant, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$218,378
Ofrecemos apartamentos amueblados.La residencia cuenta con piscinas para niños y adultos, gimnasio, zona de yoga al aire libre, sauna, parque infantil, zona de salón y barbacoa, zona de coworking y sala de conferencias, cafetería y panadería, tienda y restaurante, jardín.Terminación - 2026.I…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Pad
Complejo residencial Pad
Complejo residencial Pad
Complejo residencial Pad
Complejo residencial Pad
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Pad
Complejo residencial Pad
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$483,014
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Número de plantas 24
Área 61–121 m²
2 objetos inmobiliarios 2
Selección gratuita de bienes inmuebles. Objetos de los mejores desarrolladores. Soporte legal completo de la transacción. The Pad: un nuevo complejo residencial, inclinado en un ángulo de 6.5 grados y rodeado de iluminación LED, el elegante y sofisticado Pad es el pináculo de la vida súper …
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 1 habitación
61.0 – 121.0
483,014 – 972,055
Agencia
DDA Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial AL RAHA LOFTS ONE
Complejo residencial AL RAHA LOFTS ONE
Complejo residencial AL RAHA LOFTS ONE
Complejo residencial AL RAHA LOFTS ONE
Complejo residencial AL RAHA LOFTS ONE
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial AL RAHA LOFTS ONE
Complejo residencial AL RAHA LOFTS ONE
Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$300,000
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Número de plantas 6
Exclusive apartments in Al Raha Lofts in Abu Dhabi! Apartments for life and investment (ROI - 7.4% in $)! Let's provide the investor catalog! The apartments are completely furnished! The complex is handed over! Infrastructure: general recreation area, pool, private jacuzzi, gym, sports gro…
Agencia
DDA Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
04.12.2024
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
17.10.2024
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
02.10.2024
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
26.02.2024
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
Mostrar todas las publicaciones