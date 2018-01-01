Spacious apartments and residences with private pools, views of the harbour, yacht club, islands and golf course, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

MADA'IN Tower is a modern tower in the tourist centre of Dubai. On the top floor you can buy a luxurious multi-level sky palace. All lots are sold with designer renovations, integrated kitchen appliances and bathroom fittings.

This luxury tower has a distinctive location - between Al Khayay and Al Sharta streets, with views of Dubai Harbour Yacht Club, Dubai Media City, Palm Jumeirah Island, Sheikh Zayed Road and Emirates Hills Golf Course.

The complex has units of different layouts: standard apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, duplex apartments with 3-4 bedrooms, residences with 5-7 bedrooms.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More details: outdoor pools for adults and children; spa area with sauna and Jacuzzi; terrace lounge with relaxation areas and children's playground; fitness club with gym and yoga area; guest lounge, designer lobby.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Marina is one of Dubai's most prestigious and sought-after neighbourhoods, an iconic and popular tourist destination with a limited supply of residential property. It is home to impressive high-rises that pierce the sky and picturesque promenades with expensive restaurants and the largest variety of bars, coffee shops and lounges.

Dubai Marina ranks third among Dubai's neighbourhoods in terms of apartment rental demand with 16,834 leases in 2023. 7,905 of these are new leases (46 per cent of the total).

The project is just 5 metres to Dubai Marina. 2 minutes to the metro station, 8 minutes to Palm Jumeirah, 10 minutes to Dubai Marina Mall. 17 minutes to Burj Khalifa. 20-25 minutes to airports.