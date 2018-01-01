  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  3. Spacious apartments and residences with private pools, views of the harbour, yacht club, islands and golf course, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Spacious apartments and residences with private pools, views of the harbour, yacht club, islands and golf course, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
€494,102
;
7
Dejar una solicitud
Descripción Descripción
Opciones Opciones
Apartamentos Apartamentos
Dirección Dirección
Medios de comunicación Medios de comunicación
Noticias Noticias

Sobre el complejo

MADA'IN Tower is a modern tower in the tourist centre of Dubai. On the top floor you can buy a luxurious multi-level sky palace. All lots are sold with designer renovations, integrated kitchen appliances and bathroom fittings.

This luxury tower has a distinctive location - between Al Khayay and Al Sharta streets, with views of Dubai Harbour Yacht Club, Dubai Media City, Palm Jumeirah Island, Sheikh Zayed Road and Emirates Hills Golf Course.

The complex has units of different layouts: standard apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, duplex apartments with 3-4 bedrooms, residences with 5-7 bedrooms.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More details: outdoor pools for adults and children; spa area with sauna and Jacuzzi; terrace lounge with relaxation areas and children's playground; fitness club with gym and yoga area; guest lounge, designer lobby.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Marina is one of Dubai's most prestigious and sought-after neighbourhoods, an iconic and popular tourist destination with a limited supply of residential property. It is home to impressive high-rises that pierce the sky and picturesque promenades with expensive restaurants and the largest variety of bars, coffee shops and lounges.

Dubai Marina ranks third among Dubai's neighbourhoods in terms of apartment rental demand with 16,834 leases in 2023. 7,905 of these are new leases (46 per cent of the total).

The project is just 5 metres to Dubai Marina. 2 minutes to the metro station, 8 minutes to Palm Jumeirah, 10 minutes to Dubai Marina Mall. 17 minutes to Burj Khalifa. 20-25 minutes to airports.

Localización de la nueva construcción
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Edificio de apartamentos Cloud Tower
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
€191,423
Complejo residencial Creek Vistas Grande
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
€657,011
Edificio de apartamentos Damac Bay 2 | Seaview Apartment | Ultra Luxury
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
€809,000
Complejo residencial New high-rise residence Seahaven Tower C with a swimming pool and a lounge area, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
€1,95M
Complejo residencial New apartments in a luxury residential complex Park Field with a wide range of services, Dubai Hills Estate, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
€520,200
Está viendo
Spacious apartments and residences with private pools, views of the harbour, yacht club, islands and golf course, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
€494,102
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Edificio de apartamentos 3BR | Seapoint | Prime Location
Edificio de apartamentos 3BR | Seapoint | Prime Location
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
€2,26M
Ríndete a: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers se complace en presentar un apartamento de 3 dormitorios, ubicado en Emaar Beachfront, conocido como Seapoint por Emaar Servicios e instalaciones; 3 habitaciones 4 baños Sin amueblar BUA; 1,828 pies cuadrados Habitación de limpieza Área de lavandería Cuarto de polvo Armario Lobby, Ascensor y Área de espera Recepción Área de barbacoa Piscina Gimnasio Área de juego para niños Ocio y parque Restaurante y cafetería Ciclismo, correr y trotar Cancha deportiva Acceso privado a la playa Gimnasio Actividad del agua Voleibol de playa Sala de spa y sauna Yoga y meditación Ubicación cercana; Palm Jumeirah – 05 minutos Dubai Marina – 10 minutos Business Bay – 20 minutos Centro de Dubai – 25 minutos La Mer – 30 minutos Aeropuerto Internacional de Dubai – 30 minutos Para más detalles y visualización, no dude en llamar al Sr. MOEEN AHMAD al Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers es una empresa líder especializada en el corretaje de propiedades residenciales y comerciales y ofrece soluciones ONE STOP a sus propietarios/propietarios e inversores para lograr los resultados de sus deseos. Siempre estamos ahí para ayudar a nuestros clientes en todos los aspectos de la búsqueda y finalización de transacciones de ventas de propiedades residenciales y comerciales, edificios y parcelas con conocimiento actualizado del mercado inmobiliario y las leyes de los EAU. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers está registrado en la Autoridad Reguladora de Bienes Raíces ( RERA ) No. 28284
Complejo residencial Luma 22 — new residence by TownX with swimming pools and an underground parking in JVC, Dubai
Complejo residencial Luma 22 — new residence by TownX with swimming pools and an underground parking in JVC, Dubai
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
€653,885
Agencia: TRANIO
La residencia cuenta con piscinas, gimnasios, jardines, un parque infantil, un aparcamiento subterráneo. Finalización - Septiembre, 2024. Ubicación e infraestructura cercana Palm Jumeirah - 12 minutos en coche Mall of Emirates - 10 minutos en coche Burj Khalifa - 15 minutos en coche Dubai Mall - 15 minutos en coche
Complejo residencial Apartamenty v populyarnom rayone Dubaya
Complejo residencial Apartamenty v populyarnom rayone Dubaya
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
€216,562
Área 65–107 m²
2 propiedades 2
Ríndete a: 2024
Agencia: DDA Real Estate
Bienes raíces extranjeros desde 40,000 $. CONSULTA GRATUITA. AYUDA PARA RECIBIR EL ESTATUS DE RESIDENTE. ¡Le ayudaremos a elegir un objeto GRATIS, organizar un trato seguro con el desarrollador! - bienes inmuebles exclusivos; - asistencia en la organización de la mudanza; - ingresos anuales de inversión de hasta el 20%; - garantía financiera de ingresos; - protección legal de la transacción; - consulta gratuita; más de 200 oficinas en la Federación de Rusia, los Emiratos Árabes Unidos, Turquía y otros países. ¡seleccione bienes raíces para su presupuesto y deseos! Concept 7 es un nuevo complejo residencial en el área de JVC del desarrollador Condor Developers. Concept 7 Residences está idealmente ubicado en la popular zona de Dubai. Desde aquí es fácil llegar a todos los distritos de negocios de Dubai, clubes nocturnos, hermosas playas, hospitales, tiendas y restaurantes. Se encuentra en una ubicación envidiable, a solo 15 minutos del Aeropuerto Internacional Al Maktoum y a 30 minutos del Aeropuerto Internacional de Dubai. Infraestructura: - Piscina; - Piscina infantil; - Gimnasio; - Sala de Yoga; - Sauna; - Baño de vapor; - Cafetería; - Parque de Mascotas. Ubicación: Jumeirah Village – es una de las zonas residenciales más favorables con un ambiente familiar. Gracias a una variedad de comodidades y servicios de primera clase, la comunidad ofrece una vida cómoda para sus residentes. El área, construida por uno de los principales desarrolladores de Nakheel Properties, cuenta con una excelente ubicación en el centro de la nueva Dubai y muy cerca de zonas tan populares como Dubai Marina, Dubai Internet City, Torres de los Lagos Jumeirah. Jumeirah Village Circle es una combinación de apartamentos de lujo, villas y casas adosadas. Este es un lugar ideal para vivir para aquellos que prefieren una vida cómoda. Las inversiones en los Emiratos Árabes Unidos son una de las áreas más relevantes en la actualidad. ¡Con mucho gusto responderemos a todas sus preguntas, llame o escriba!
Realting.com
Ir