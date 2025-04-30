Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Dominican Republic

Punta Cana
36
Puerto Plata
18
La Altagracia
53
Higuey
53
85 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Villa located in Cajuiles Casa de Campo. For rent between $800 to $2500, depending on the se…
$2,500
Villa 7 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 110 m²
Floor 1/1
The house sits on two homesites with a total area of 110,333 sq ft and a construction area o…
$11,40M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Customizable Villas Overview:Discover a variety of tropical villas designed for style and fu…
$199,700
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 2/2
Beautiful home with private beach access to the Lopesan resort, walking distance. 3 bedrooms…
$349,900
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Floor 2/2
This spectacular villa has 5 large bedrooms for 12 guests.Beautiful garden and large pool fo…
$2,98M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
It is a gated residential project composed of 48 independent villas, located in the tourist …
$189,500
Villa 7 bedrooms in Uvero Alto, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Uvero Alto, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 140 m²
Floor 2/2
Mansion 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms + other 2 bedrooms with bathroom for maid and security guard…
$7,50M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 6 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 026 m²
Designed to have a large foyer, mostly main living room with double height ceiling, study (T…
$3,80M
Villa 3 bedrooms in La Romana, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Romana, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
It consists of 33 villas each located on plots of approximately 600 square meters, with a co…
$450,000
Villa 7 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 991 m²
Floor 1/2
This magnificent property is located next to Caleton Beach Club and Eden Roc hotel, on natur…
$8,00M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 6 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/2
Elevate your lifestyle with the exquisitely designed Villa, situated on the premier Teeth of…
$7,00M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 7 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 750 m²
Floor 1/4
7 bedrooms / 7 bathrooms villa with 2 pools, over 8 000 Sq/ft built on 4 levels, living room…
$1,80M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 520 m²
Floor 1/1
Great Investment Opportunity for Airbnb Business! Exclusive opportunity to acquire this Bout…
$925,000
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
It is a real estate development of single-family homes, which has a privileged location in t…
$160,338
Villa in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Area 270 m²
Amenities:1, 2 and 3 bedrooms1 and 2 bathroomsAccess to all Cap Cana amenitiesCustomer can h…
$524,000
Villa in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Area 225 m²
Welcome to our exclusive villas in Las Terrenas with breathtaking ocean views. These luxurio…
$530,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 579 m²
839.69 lot size 867.79 house size 5 bedrooms 5 bathrooms 1/2 bath guest bathroom Canopy Foye…
$1,20M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
Luxury 4 bedroom villa in Punta Cana VillageCozy house located in one of the most exclusive …
$975,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 640 m²
Floor 2/2
Incredible recently built villa right on the marina, one of the best in the Caribbean, with …
$3,40M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury oceanfront villas with exquisite decorations are available for sale. The gorgeous Atl…
$700,000
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 371 m²
This a project of 4 luxury duplex villas. With a modern and functional design, which allows …
$798,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 626 m²
Exclusive Luxury Villa in Punta Cana VillageDiscover the harmony between sophistication and …
$1,25M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 531 m²
The villa in the exclusive Casa de Campo emerges majestically amidst the lush vegetation tha…
$5,25M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 052 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Sosúa, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. This st…
$5,50M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 093 m²
Floor 3/3
Incredible three Storey villa, in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, where lots …
$2,90M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 432 m²
DESCRIPTIONOur Villa Mar and Sol offers a unique investment opportunity with beautiful moder…
$1,10M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Veron, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Veron, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Please note that, the photos posted are of a model villa for reference, the project is sold …
$129,180
Villa 1 bedroom in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 1 bedroom
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Area 127 m²
Urban complex located 15 minutes from Punta Cana International Airport in the Dominican Repu…
$179,900
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, utility room, kitchen, large living area with incredible ocean view…
$539,000
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 5 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 154 m²
For over 5 decades Casa de Campo Resort & Villas has been at the top of many awards lists fo…
$3,99M
