Villas with garage for sale in Dominican Republic

9 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
$280,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 2
$290,000
Villa 6 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 026 m²
Designed to have a large foyer, mostly main living room with double height ceiling, study (T…
$3,80M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Elegant Villa in Punta Cana Village - Prime Location & Modern DesignLocated in the exclusive…
$1,30M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
$245,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 154 m²
For over 5 decades Casa de Campo Resort & Villas has been at the top of many awards lists fo…
$3,99M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Enjoy living in an exclusive and privileged environment, where nature appears as the star. T…
$1,50M
Villa 10 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Villa 10 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Located on the beautiful beaches of the Dominican Republic, in the heart of Playa Cosòn, Las…
$6,90M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
villa 144.65 m2 of constructions Price $ 235,000 Plot 350 m2 2 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths Lau…
$235,000
