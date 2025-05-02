Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Veron, Dominican Republic

Villa 4 rooms in Veron, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 rooms
Veron, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Area 233 m²
$333,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Veron, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Veron, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Вилла Дуплекс в Пунта Кане расположена в резиденции Сьюдад-дель-Соль, которая расположена в …
$80,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Veron, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Veron, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Please note that, the photos posted are of a model villa for reference, the project is sold …
$129,180
Villa 5 rooms in Veron, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 rooms
Veron, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Area 223 m²
$299,000
