  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Bavaro
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Bavaro, Dominican Republic

Villa 3 bedrooms in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. This stunning ne…
$354,900
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 2/2
Beautiful home with private beach access to the Lopesan resort, walking distance. 3 bedrooms…
$349,900
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 279 m²
Minutes away from Macao Beach you will find this unique project in its style, composed of 25…
$399,000
