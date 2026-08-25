Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. La Altagracia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in La Altagracia, Dominican Republic

;
Punta Cana
45
Higuey
58
Villa Delete
Clear all
58 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Project Overview:Private villa project in Punta Cana featuring 3 and 4-bedroom units with 3.…
$364 510
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 840 m²
Amenities: 5 Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 1/2 half bathroom    Terrace Entrance Cold Kitchen Hot Ki…
$1 000 000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
This project is a new concept of real estate development of villas in Vista Cana, consisting…
$270 000
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 655 m²
Villa caoba is designed for those who value both sophistication and functionality in a prime…
$1,38M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Enjoy living in an exclusive and privileged environment, where nature appears as the protago…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 279 m²
Minutes away from Macao Beach you will find this uniqueproject in its style, composed of 25 …
$430 000
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Villa in Uvero Alto, Dominican Republic
Villa
Uvero Alto, Dominican Republic
Mansion 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms + other 2 bedrooms with bathroom for maid and security guard…
$7,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 1 bedroom in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 1 bedroom
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Area 127 m²
Urban complex located 15 minutes from Punta Cana International Airport in the Dominican Repu…
$210 000
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 815 m²
Meet the spectacular collection of luxury villas with spectacular spaces to enjoy and inves…
$3,10M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 521 m²
Luxury Living in Punta Cana Village West We are pleased to introduce this amazing villa, wit…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
SALES DETAILS – PINO 16, PUNTA CANA VILLAGE This stunning property showcases the most innova…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 590 m²
Luxury Villa for Sale – Mara 25, Punta Cana Mara 25 is a modern luxury villa located in Pun…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Modern Luxury Villa – Punta Cana West Village This stunning contemporary villa offers a uni…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 1 bedroom
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Punta Cana property investment represents one of the most compelling opportunities in the Ca…
$50 000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nest Invest Global
Languages
English
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Incredible three Storey villa, in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, where lots …
$2,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
Luxury 4 bedroom villa in Punta Cana Village Cozy house located in one of the most exclusive…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 485 m²
Property for Sale –Punta Cana Village Exclusive villa located in Punta Cana Village, on a co…
$950 000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 772 m²
Experience contemporary luxury in Villa Alena, an exceptional residence located in the prest…
$1,60M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 711 m²
Discover Isla Verde 25, a stunning contemporary villa currently in pre-construction within t…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 620 m²
PUNTA CANA VILLAGE This stunning property showcases the most innovative features on the mar…
$1,35M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 580 m²
– MARA PUNTA CANA VILLAGE This stunning property features the most innovative elements on th…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 626 m²
Exclusive Luxury Villa in Punta Cana Village     Discover the harmony between sophistication…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 415 m²
This elegant villa is located in Punta Cana Village West, a prestigious gated community know…
$915 000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
SALES DETAILS – PUNTA CANA VILLAGE This stunning property showcases the most innovative fea…
$950 000
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 579 m²
Pre-Construction Villa for Sale – Punta Cana Village This exclusive pre-construction villa i…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 836 m²
Beautiful 5-bedroom villa in Cap Cana   Majestic residence developed under a modern style an…
$1,55M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 579 m²
839.69 lot size 867.79 house size 5 bedrooms 5 bathrooms 1/2 bath guest bathroom Canopy Foye…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 418 m²
– MARA PUNTA CANA VILLAGE This stunning property features the most innovative elements on th…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
It allows all residents to have access to a unique lifestyle in Downtown Punta Cana with ame…
$224 250
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Friusa, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Amenities: Two and three bedroom villas Playground Close to schools 24/7 Security Near to re…
$155 000
Leave a request

Properties features in La Altagracia, Dominican Republic

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go