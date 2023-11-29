Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in La Altagracia, Dominican Republic

50 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
€140,831
Villa 3 room villa with kitchen, with Piscina, clubhouse in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with kitchen, with Piscina, clubhouse
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
€159,003
Villa 3 room villa with gazebo, with kitchen, with beach in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with gazebo, with kitchen, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 3 462 m²
€362,526
Villa 3 room villa with gazebo, with beach, with Piscina in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with gazebo, with beach, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 502 m²
€163,546
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with kitchen, with beach in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with kitchen, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 602 m²
€349,806
Villa 4 room villa with basement, with Piscina in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa with basement, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 402 m²
€1,77M
Villa 5 room villa with kitchen, with beach, with Piscina in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa with kitchen, with beach, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 574 m²
€999,446
Villa 2 room villa with kitchen, with beach, with Piscina in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa with kitchen, with beach, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€286,205
Villa Villa with beach, with Piscina, sports hall in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa with beach, with Piscina, sports hall
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€139,014
Villa 3 room villa with jacuzzi, with beach, with Piscina in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with jacuzzi, with beach, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 182 m²
€203,751
Villa 3 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 3 072 m²
€358,892
Villa 3 room villa with kitchen, with beach in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with kitchen, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 562 m²
€180,809
Villa 3 room villa with shopping mall, with Agua in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with shopping mall, with Agua
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
€218,879
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with kitchen, with beach in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with kitchen, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 912 m²
€260,401
Villa 2 room villa with beach, with studio in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa with beach, with studio
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
€192,605
Villa 3 room villa with kitchen, with beach, with Piscina in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with kitchen, with beach, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 3 402 m²
€454,294
Villa 4 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 644 m²
€890,415
Villa 6 room villa with jacuzzi, with Piscina in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 room villa with jacuzzi, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 8 152 m²
€2,82M
Villa 6 room villa with jacuzzi, with kitchen, with beach in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 room villa with jacuzzi, with kitchen, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 8 322 m²
€2,45M
Villa 6 room villa with jacuzzi, with Piscina, with Agua in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 room villa with jacuzzi, with Piscina, with Agua
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 10 932 m²
€2,63M
Villa 5 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Area 223 m²
€271,668
Villa 4 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Area 233 m²
€302,559
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with dish washer, with кондиционер in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with dish washer, with кондиционер
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 2/2
Beautiful home with private beach access to the Lopesan resort, walking distance. 3 bedrooms…
€322,458
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with dish washer, with кондиционер in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with dish washer, with кондиционер
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 2/2
Beautiful home with private beach access to the Lopesan resort, walking distance. 3 bedrooms…
€317,915
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 100 m²
Floor 1/2
This is a seven-bedroom property that has everything you need. When you step out into the la…
€6,75M
Villa 2 room villa in Veron, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa
Veron, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Вилла Дуплекс в Пунта Кане расположена в резиденции Сьюдад-дель-Соль, которая расположена в …
€72,687
Villa 6 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 300 m²
Floor 1/2
All the definition of elegance, passion for details in one piece of real estate, in the most…
€7,63M
Villa 6 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 093 m²
Floor 3/3
Incredible three Storey villa, in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, where lots …
€2,63M
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 095 m²
Floor 3/3
The villa presents a contemporary architecture with tropical inspiration, where natural mate…
€2,36M
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 077 m²
Floor 2/2
This Villa is developed on a plot of 3,128 m² and has a construction area of ​​approximately…
€4,90M
