50 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 2 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
2
2
91 m²
€140,831
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 room villa with kitchen, with Piscina, clubhouse
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3
3
160 m²
€159,003
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 room villa with gazebo, with kitchen, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3
3
3 462 m²
€362,526
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 room villa with gazebo, with beach, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3
3
1 502 m²
€163,546
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with kitchen, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3
3
2 602 m²
€349,806
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 4 room villa with basement, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
4
4
402 m²
€1,77M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 5 room villa with kitchen, with beach, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
5
4
574 m²
€999,446
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 2 room villa with kitchen, with beach, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
2
2
180 m²
€286,205
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa Villa with beach, with Piscina, sports hall
Higueey, Dominican Republic
1
1
59 m²
€139,014
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 room villa with jacuzzi, with beach, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3
2
1 182 m²
€203,751
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3
3
3 072 m²
€358,892
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 room villa with kitchen, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3
3
1 562 m²
€180,809
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 room villa with shopping mall, with Agua
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3
3
152 m²
€218,879
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with kitchen, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3
1
1 912 m²
€260,401
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 2 room villa with beach, with studio
Higueey, Dominican Republic
2
2
124 m²
€192,605
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 room villa with kitchen, with beach, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3
2
3 402 m²
€454,294
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 4 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
4
4
644 m²
€890,415
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 6 room villa with jacuzzi, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
6
6
8 152 m²
€2,82M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 6 room villa with jacuzzi, with kitchen, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
6
6
8 322 m²
€2,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 6 room villa with jacuzzi, with Piscina, with Agua
Higueey, Dominican Republic
6
6
10 932 m²
€2,63M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 5 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
5
223 m²
€271,668
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Español
Villa 4 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
4
233 m²
€302,559
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with dish washer, with кондиционер
Higueey, Dominican Republic
4
2
215 m²
2/2
Beautiful home with private beach access to the Lopesan resort, walking distance. 3 bedrooms…
€322,458
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with dish washer, with кондиционер
Higueey, Dominican Republic
4
2
215 m²
2/2
Beautiful home with private beach access to the Lopesan resort, walking distance. 3 bedrooms…
€317,915
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
9
7
1 100 m²
1/2
This is a seven-bedroom property that has everything you need. When you step out into the la…
€6,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 2 room villa
Veron, Dominican Republic
2
2
112 m²
Вилла Дуплекс в Пунта Кане расположена в резиденции Сьюдад-дель-Соль, которая расположена в …
€72,687
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
7
6
1 300 m²
1/2
All the definition of elegance, passion for details in one piece of real estate, in the most…
€7,63M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 6 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
7
6
1 093 m²
3/3
Incredible three Storey villa, in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, where lots …
€2,63M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant
Higueey, Dominican Republic
6
4
1 095 m²
3/3
The villa presents a contemporary architecture with tropical inspiration, where natural mate…
€2,36M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
6
6
1 077 m²
2/2
This Villa is developed on a plot of 3,128 m² and has a construction area of approximately…
€4,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
