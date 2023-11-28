Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Residential
  4. La Romana
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in La Romana, Dominican Republic

Villa To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with gazebo, with jacuzzi, nearby golf course in Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa with gazebo, with jacuzzi, nearby golf course
Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 5 002 m²
€2,287
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
+18292590928 info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
Villa 5 room villa with kitchen, with Piscina, with studio in Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa with kitchen, with Piscina, with studio
Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 6 502 m²
€1,78M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
+18292590928 info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
Villa 4 room villa with jacuzzi in Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa with jacuzzi
Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 4 002 m²
€1,63M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
+18292590928 info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
Villa Villa 6 bathrooms with jacuzzi, with kitchen, with Piscina in Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa 6 bathrooms with jacuzzi, with kitchen, with Piscina
Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
Bathrooms count 6
Area 25 032 m²
€5,49M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
+18292590928 info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
Villa 5 room villa with Piscina in Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa with Piscina
Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 8 002 m²
€2,74M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
+18292590928 info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
Villa 5 room villa with jacuzzi, with mezzanine in Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa with jacuzzi, with mezzanine
Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 m²
€1,81M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
+18292590928 info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
Villa 4 room villa in La Romana, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa
La Romana, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Area 460 m²
€727,415
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Español
+79786826771 avanisimov@gmail.com
Villa 5 room villa in La Romana, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa
La Romana, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Area 380 m²
€896,687
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Español
+79786826771 avanisimov@gmail.com

Properties features in La Romana, Dominican Republic

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir