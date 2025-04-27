Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. La Altagracia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in La Altagracia, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana
93
Higuey
139
Bavaro
20
San Rafael del Yuma
16
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
25 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 259 m²
Floor 3/4
Welcome to Bavaro Punta Cana’s Premiere First Class Luxury development, designed and created…
$989,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 028 m²
Floor 15/15
First high-rise building on the east coast of the Dominican Republic (Punta Cana), just minu…
$3,84M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 288 m²
Floor 5/2
Amazing penthouse at the most emblematic hotel condo in Punta Cana, Cana Rock, at the Hard R…
$570,199
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom apartment in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 5/6
3 storeys penthouse, 3rd, 4th and 5th floors, elevator, all floors with an incredible ocean …
$550,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
Floor 2/3
Beach front 3 bedrooms, hotel style 5-star, private jacuzzi, 360-degree ocean view. In the m…
$895,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 254 m²
Floor 5/5
Amazing penthouse at the most emblematic hotel condo in Punta Cana, Cana Rock, at the Hard R…
$500,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Floor 4/4
4th level, beachfront.Appliances included: Refrigerator, stove, extractor fan, air condition…
$750,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/5
Incredible pool view, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living room with kitchen terrace, infin…
$195,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 3/3
Once in a lifetime opportunity to have a place on the beach you can enjoy with your loved on…
$560,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Floor 5/6
Experience the epitome of luxury living in Bayahíbe, Dominican Republic. This stunning penth…
$448,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 259 m²
Floor 3/4
Welcome to Bavaro Punta Cana’s Premiere First Class Luxury development, designed and created…
$989,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 4/4
Penthouse 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, elevator, fully furnished, ocean view, pool, parking, 126…
$285,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/3
Welcome to the epitome of luxury living at "The Beach" Condo Community—an unparalleled retre…
$415,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Dominicus, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Dominicus, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/4
1 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, parking, laundry area, Kitchen, Dining room, Hall, Balcony, Receptio…
$300,300
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Dominicus, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Dominicus, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
Floor 4/4
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 baths, 4th floor to dominate the beautiful caribbean ocean and the wh…
$1,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom apartment in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 5/5
3 storeys penthouse, 3rd, 4th and 5th floors, elevator, all floors with an incredible ocean …
$950,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Dominicus, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Dominicus, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/4
1 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, parking, laundry area, Kitchen, Dining room, Hall, Balcony, Receptio…
$278,600
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 5/2
Amazing Punta Cana's most iconic condo hotel, Cana Rock, at the Hard Rock Community, the mos…
$252,599
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/3
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Cap Cana, a picturesque town in the Dominican Re…
$425,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom apartment in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 5/5
3 storeys penthouse, 3rd, 4th and 5th floors, elevator, all floors with an incredible ocean …
$850,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/3
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Cap Cana, a picturesque town in the Dominican Re…
$325,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/4
Fully furnished 2 bedrooms condo, 1 bathroom, kitchen, living room, balcony, pool, shared te…
$150,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 243 m²
Floor 1/3
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Cap Cana, a picturesque town in the Dominican Re…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Dominicus, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Dominicus, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/4
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 baths, 4th floor to dominate the beautiful caribbean ocean and the wh…
$670,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Floor 2/3
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic. This stunning beac…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Property types in La Altagracia

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in La Altagracia, Dominican Republic

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go