  1. Realting.com
  2. Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  3. Wohnkomplex Celesto Tower

Wohnkomplex Celesto Tower

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$167,000
;
11
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Kontakte zeigen
ID: 32719
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 23.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Dubai

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Economy-Klasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2027
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Haus vermietet
  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Celesto Tower is a 17-story residential complex by Tarrad Development, located in the DubaiLand Residence residential complex at 5 Wadi Al Safa. The project, offering approximately 272 residential units, includes studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments priced from AED 550,000, ranging in size from 350 sq. ft. to 927 sq. ft. Designed with private terraces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and smart home technology, each residence combines modern comfort with panoramic city views. 

 

Scheduled for completion in Q4 2027, Celesto Tower features fully equipped kitchens, built-in wardrobes, and bathrooms with a host of amenities, including a rooftop infinity pool, gym, children's playgrounds, and a yoga area. Its convenient location near major highways and a university complex makes it ideal for families and investors.

 

 

 

Standort auf der Karte

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Ausbildung
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohngebäude EMAAR Dubai Hills Estate
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$550,000
Wohnanlage New Oak Yard Residences with a swimming pool, a co-working area and a kids' play area, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$377,968
Wohnanlage Skyros
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$227,540
Wohnanlage IVY Gardens
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$282,279
Wohnanlage New residential complex Passo with a wellness center, panoramic pools and roof-top gardens, 250 meters from the beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$1,49M
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnkomplex Celesto Tower
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$167,000
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen Kontakte zeigen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage Luxury penthouses with exceptional facilities at Residences Du Port, Dubai Marina, UAE
Wohnanlage Luxury penthouses with exceptional facilities at Residences Du Port, Dubai Marina, UAE
Wohnanlage Luxury penthouses with exceptional facilities at Residences Du Port, Dubai Marina, UAE
Wohnanlage Luxury penthouses with exceptional facilities at Residences Du Port, Dubai Marina, UAE
Wohnanlage Luxury penthouses with exceptional facilities at Residences Du Port, Dubai Marina, UAE
Wohnanlage Luxury penthouses with exceptional facilities at Residences Du Port, Dubai Marina, UAE
Wohnanlage Luxury penthouses with exceptional facilities at Residences Du Port, Dubai Marina, UAE
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$4,58M
Résidences Du Port ist das erste Wohnprojekt unter der Marke Autograph Collection von Marriott International im renommierten Dubai Marina. Mehr als nur Residenzen, sind dies ein völlig neuer Standard des lebens am Wasser, inspiriert vom Geist der französischen Riviera, kombinieren Eleganz, R…
Immobilienagentur
TRANIO
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit von Zaha Hadid inspiriertem Design auf Al Marjan Island
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit von Zaha Hadid inspiriertem Design auf Al Marjan Island
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit von Zaha Hadid inspiriertem Design auf Al Marjan Island
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit von Zaha Hadid inspiriertem Design auf Al Marjan Island
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit von Zaha Hadid inspiriertem Design auf Al Marjan Island
Alle anzeigen Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit von Zaha Hadid inspiriertem Design auf Al Marjan Island
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit von Zaha Hadid inspiriertem Design auf Al Marjan Island
Ra’s al-Chaima, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$1,24M
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2029
Etagenzahl 19
Von Zaha Hadid inspirierte Wohnungen am Meer mit Ratenzahlung auf Al Marjan Island Al Marjan Island ist eine atemberaubende künstliche Inselgruppe in Ras Al Khaimah in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, die sich 4,5 Kilometer in den Arabischen Golf erstreckt und eine Fläche von 2,7 Million…
Immobilienagentur
TEKCE Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage New high-rise residential complex Trump Int Hotel & Tower with a private club, restaurants and a roof-top infinity pool, Al Wasl, Dubai
Wohnanlage New high-rise residential complex Trump Int Hotel & Tower with a private club, restaurants and a roof-top infinity pool, Al Wasl, Dubai
Wohnanlage New high-rise residential complex Trump Int Hotel & Tower with a private club, restaurants and a roof-top infinity pool, Al Wasl, Dubai
Wohnanlage New high-rise residential complex Trump Int Hotel & Tower with a private club, restaurants and a roof-top infinity pool, Al Wasl, Dubai
Wohnanlage New high-rise residential complex Trump Int Hotel & Tower with a private club, restaurants and a roof-top infinity pool, Al Wasl, Dubai
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage New high-rise residential complex Trump Int Hotel & Tower with a private club, restaurants and a roof-top infinity pool, Al Wasl, Dubai
Wohnanlage New high-rise residential complex Trump Int Hotel & Tower with a private club, restaurants and a roof-top infinity pool, Al Wasl, Dubai
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$1,09M
Trump International Hotel & Tower ist ein neues Wohnprojekt im Herzen der Megapolis - das Symbol des puren Geschmacks und des Prestiges. Der Wolkenkratzer befindet sich direkt am Eingang zum Zentrum von Dubai, auf der berühmten Sheikh Zayed Road. Geräumige Residenzen mit 1-3 Schlafzimmern, s…
Immobilienagentur
TRANIO
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
So verkaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE: Eine Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung für Privatpersonen
14.07.2025
So verkaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE: Eine Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung für Privatpersonen
Immobilieninvestitionen in den VAE: 5 vielversprechende neue Entwicklungen im ganzen Land
20.06.2025
Immobilieninvestitionen in den VAE: 5 vielversprechende neue Entwicklungen im ganzen Land
Kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE mit Möbeln: Übersicht der Objekte von 130.000 € bis 2,4 Millionen €.
11.01.2025
Kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE mit Möbeln: Übersicht der Objekte von 130.000 € bis 2,4 Millionen €.
Der Immobilienmarkt in Dubai verzeichnet weiterhin Rekordwachstumsraten. Analytics von REALTING
23.12.2024
Der Immobilienmarkt in Dubai verzeichnet weiterhin Rekordwachstumsraten. Analytics von REALTING
Hypothek in Dubai für Nichtansässige. So kaufen Sie Immobilien auf Kredit
17.12.2024
Hypothek in Dubai für Nichtansässige. So kaufen Sie Immobilien auf Kredit
Erbschaft von Eigentum und Immobilien in den VAE
17.10.2024
Erbschaft von Eigentum und Immobilien in den VAE
Retire in Dubai-Programm. So erhalten Sie ein Ruhestandsvisum für Dubai
03.10.2024
Retire in Dubai-Programm. So erhalten Sie ein Ruhestandsvisum für Dubai
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen