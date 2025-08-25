  1. Realting.com
  Türkei
  Alanya
  Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.

Wohnkomplex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.

Kestel, Türkei
von
$176,886
10
ID: 32645
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1118
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 14.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Türkei
  • Region / Bundesland
    Mittelmeerregion
  • Stadt
    Alanya
  • Dorf
    Kestel

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Business Class
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 110 m² in the Myra Park complex.

Layout:

Kitchen-living room

  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms
  • 2 Balconies
  • Views of the complex grounds and mountains

Myra Park is a beautiful residential complex with its own amenities, located 300 meters from the sea in the coastal district of Kestel. It consists of nine 6-story apartment blocks set on a landscaped area of ​​13,778 m².

Shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, and a public transportation stop are within walking distance of the complex. Modern city buses to Oba, Tosmur, and Alanya run every 10 minutes. Alanya city center is approximately 6 km away.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Outdoor swimming pool with children's section and water slides
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area
  • Lobby and concierge service
  • Modern elevators
  • Fitness center
  • Spa center: sauna, jacuzzi, hammam, steam room, massage room
  • Conference room
  • Cinema room
  • Billiards
  • Table tennis
  • Children's playground
  • Mini golf
  • Sports court
  • BBQ area
  • Wireless internet
  • Satellite antenna
  • Power generator
  • 24-hour security
  • Car parking

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Kestel, Türkei
Ausbildung
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Freizeit

