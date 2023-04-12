Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Villa
Villa in Regionalbezirk Thessaloniki, Griechenland
133 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 5 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 3
€ 980,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 520 qm in Thessaloniki. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus Wohn…
Villa 6 Schlafzimmer
Kardia, Griechenland
3 bath
505 m²
€ 550,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3730 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Mikra Kardia für € 550.000 . Diese 505 qm. D…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Trilofos, Griechenland
1 bath
380 m²
€ 800,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3731 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Mikra Trilofo für € 800.000 . Diese 380 qm. …
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Sozopoli, Griechenland
4 bath
250 m²
€ 1,300,000
Property Code: HPS3596 - Villa FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Sozopoli for €1.300.000 . This 250 s…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,150,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 310 qm in den Vororten von Thessaloniki. Das Erdgeschoss b…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,200,000
Zu verkaufen im Bau 2-stöckige Villa von 280 qm in Thessaloniki. Das Untergeschoss besteht a…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,200,000
Zu verkaufen im Bau 2-stöckige Villa von 280 qm in Thessaloniki. Das Untergeschoss besteht a…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,200,000
Im Bau befindliche 2-stöckige Villa von 280 Quadratmetern in den Vororten von Thessaloniki z…
Villa 11 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 5
€ 2,500,000
Zu verkaufen 5 -stöckige Villa von 700 Quadratmetern in Thessaloniki. Der Untergeschoss best…
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
2 bath
330 m²
€ 1,100,000
Property Code: HPS3207 - Villa FOR SALE in Pylea Epektasi for €1.100.000 . This 330 sq. m. f…
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Tagarades, Griechenland
1 bath
190 m²
€ 393,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3020 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Thermi Tagarades für € 373.000 . Diese 190 q…
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
4 bath
300 m²
€ 1,480,000
Immobiliencode: HPS2984 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos für € 1…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
triadi, Griechenland
2 bath
219 m²
€ 750,000
Property Code: HPS2970 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €750.000 . This 219 sq. m. Vill…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Tagarades, Griechenland
2 bath
220 m²
€ 520,000
Immobiliencode: HPS2822 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Thermi-Tagaraden für € 520.000. Diese 220 qm…
Villa 10 Schlafzimmer
Tagarades, Griechenland
3 bath
600 m²
€ 2,800,000
Immobiliencode: HPS2768 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Thermi Tagarades für 2.800.000 €. Diese 600 …
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
triadi, Griechenland
2 bath
1 200 m²
€ 2,900,000
Immobiliencode: HPS2743 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos für € 2…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Neochorouda, Griechenland
1 bath
225 m²
€ 260,000
Immobiliencode: HPS2735 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN im Oreokastro Center für 260.000 €. Diese 225 q…
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
4 bath
300 m²
€ 1,480,000
Property Code: HPS2692 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €1.480.0…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Nea Kallikratia, Griechenland
2 bath
324 m²
€ 320,000
Immobiliencode: HPS2554 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Kallikrateia Agios Pavlos für € 350.000. Die…
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
3 bath
900 m²
€ 7,000,000
Property Code: HPS2531 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €7.000.0…
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
2 bath
450 m²
€ 1,050,000
Property Code: HPS2524 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €1.050.0…
Villa 7 Schlafzimmer
Flogita, Griechenland
6 bath
400 m²
€ 550,000
Immobiliencode: HPS1236 - Villa zum Verkauf in Moudania Nea Moudania für 650.000 €. Diese 20…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
triadi, Griechenland
1 bath
345 m²
€ 1,050,000
Immobiliencode: HPS1026 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN im Thermi Center für 950.000 €. Diese 345 qm. V…
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
2 bath
1 040 m²
€ 2,600,000
Immobiliencode: HPS176 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos für € 2.…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Neoi Epivates, Griechenland
5 bath
480 m²
€ 1,300,000
Immobiliencode: HPS92 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Thermaikos Agia Triada für 1.300.000 €. Diese …
Villa 16 Zimmer
Pentalofos, Griechenland
16 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 3
€ 1,400,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 800
Villa 7 Zimmer
triadi, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 3
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 324 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,480,000
DREI-BUCHSHAUS FÜR WAHREN KOMFORT. Die drei Etagen des Hauses bieten private, gemeinsame und…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Neo Rysio, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 3
€ 800,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 330 qm in den Vororten von Thessaloniki. Das Erdgeschoss b…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,900,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 400 qm in Thessaloniki. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus eine…
