Wohnung in einem Neubau Direkt am Strand- Schöne 2-Zimmer-Wohnung auf Nordzypern/ Gaziveren

PROJECT ID: CP-822 PAYMENT PLANE: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Gaziveren Distance to the sea -10M Distance to Lefkoşa- 70 km Ercan Airport – 45 km AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+0 - 45 m² - 66,350 GBP 1+1 - 65 m² - 91,690 GBP 2+1 - 109 m² - 137,350 GBP 3+1 - 385 m² - 550,000 GBP SCHEDULE: Completion Date: 2027 FACILITIES: 2 Outdoor pools Children's slide pool Indoor pool Turkish bath (Hamam) Sauna Steam room Fitness center Indoor cinema Outdoor cinema Indoor children's play area Outdoor children's playground Multi court Poolside bar Cafe Barbecue area Massage rooms Working office and library Management office Designed poolside seating areas. ACCOMMODATION We are pleased to offer complimentary, no-obligation sightseeing tours, which include a two-day stay with airport transfer. During the tour, we will personally take you to visit all the properties of interest. Simply reach out to us and reserve your spot on the next tour!