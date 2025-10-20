Aufenthalt GOLEM

1+1 Apartment for Sale (Under Construction) – Golem, Durrës
A 1+1 apartment is offered for sale, currently under construction, located in the highly sought-after area of Golem, Durrës.
The apartment has a total surface of 80 m² and is organized into a living room with kitchen, 1 bedroom, and functional spaces, offering comfort and a practical layout for living or holiday use.
The property is situated in a rapidly developing coastal area, ideal for both residence and investment, with easy access to the beach and various services.
Details:
Payment is also accepted via clearing.
A great investment opportunity in one of the most preferred coastal areas.