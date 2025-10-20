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Aufenthalt GOLEM

Golem, Albanien
von
$115,714
von
$1,446/m²
;
5
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Kontakte zeigen
ID: 34986
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 21.03.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Albanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Zentral-Albanien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Qark Tirana
  • Stadt
    Bashkia Kavaje
  • Dorf
    Golem

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2026

Über den Komplex

1+1 Apartment for Sale (Under Construction) – Golem, Durrës

A 1+1 apartment is offered for sale, currently under construction, located in the highly sought-after area of Golem, Durrës.

The apartment has a total surface of 80 m² and is organized into a living room with kitchen, 1 bedroom, and functional spaces, offering comfort and a practical layout for living or holiday use.

The property is situated in a rapidly developing coastal area, ideal for both residence and investment, with easy access to the beach and various services.

Details:

  • Typology: 1+1
  • Surface: 80 m²
  • Status: Under construction
  • Location: Golem, Durrës
  • Price: 1250 € / m²

Payment is also accepted via clearing.

A great investment opportunity in one of the most preferred coastal areas.

Standort auf der Karte

Golem, Albanien
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Transport

Hypotheken-Rechner

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