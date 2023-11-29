Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Land
  4. Zagreb

Lands for sale in Zagreb, Croatia

75 properties total found
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 600 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13779 Mikulići Building plot of 600 m2. It has a regular shape and …
€65,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 4 501 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID:13705 Zitnjak, Struge A building plot of 4,501 m2 with a regular shap…
€250,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lucko, Croatia
Plot of land
Lucko, Croatia
Area 14 016 m²
SALE, ZAGRE-BLATO, BUILDING LAND FOR INDUSTRIAL COMMERCIAL PURPOSES, 14,016m2 We present an …
€1,45M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 9 745 m²
SALE, BUILDING LAND IN M1 ZONE 9,745m2, ZAGREB-JANKOMIR-KOVINSKA! For sale is a building plo…
€1,20M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 1 371 m²
I26625 Vida Ročića NN
€110,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 3 856 m²
I26620 Prišlinova
€400,001
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 493 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13635 Maksimir, Kvatric A building plot of 493m2 in an extremely goo…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 4 868 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13623 Brezovica, Building land A building plot of regular shape with…
€179,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 830 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13617 Sixties Land with an area of 830.00 m2, of which approx. 560.0…
€240,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 3 643 m²
FOR SALE, AGRICULTURAL PLOT 3,643 m2, NEAR THE PLITVICE MOTEL, ZAGREB – BYPASS Extremely int…
€127,505
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lucko, Croatia
Plot of land
Lucko, Croatia
Area 12 092 m²
I26510 Stupničke Šipkovine
€1,45M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 1 971 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13547 Gornja Kustoshija Building plot of 1,971 m2 with a house built…
€220,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 303 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13545 Gornje Vrapče Detached house with an area of 101 m2 on a plot …
€89,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 4 402 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13529 A demurrer Industrial construction land with an area of 4.402,…
€525,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 2 783 m²
I26389 Rastočka
€499,800
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 6 140 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13511 Neighbor, Stenjevec Building land with an area of 6,140 m2 in …
€500,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 6 267 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13512 Novi Zagreb, Sv. Clara Building land with an area of 6,267m2 i…
€360,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 6 000 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13506 Silver coin Building land with a total area of 6,000m2, urban …
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 3 245 m²
I26354 Grmovčica, Pušća
€29,900
Leave a request
Plot of land in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 3 344 m²
I26309 Amerikanska
€167,200
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 1 480 m²
I25597 Holjakova ulica
€370,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 520 m²
I26172 Obreška cesta
€35,999
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 966 m²
I26260 Savska ulica, Orešje
€15,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 3 806 m²
I26259 Savska
€220,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 1 100 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13382Salad, CenterUnique building plot of 1100 m2 in the very center o…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 1 670 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13324-1 Building plot of 1670.00 m2 in Botinec Building land for sal…
€334,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 811 m²
I25878 Šestinski Kraljevec
€150,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 3 084 m²
FOR SALE, BUILDING LAND 3084m2, ORANICE, ZAGREB, ECONOMIC ZONE The property is located next …
€1,85M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 30 103 m²
Novi Zagreb Istok, Sarajevska cesta, Kamenarka, Jakuševec For sale is a building plot of re…
€4,97M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 650 m²
I25466 Zeverka
€200,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir