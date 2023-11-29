Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Commercial
  4. Sibenik

Commercial real estate in Sibenik, Croatia

5 properties total found
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SIBENIK, CROATIA in Sibenik, Croatia
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SIBENIK, CROATIA
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 15
Area 812 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxury hotel for sale in the heart of Sibenik, with a very high tourist attraction. Add…
€2,95M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Investment 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sibenik, Croatia
Investment 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€560,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Investment 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sibenik, Croatia
Investment 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€420,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Restaurant 7 rooms with furniture, with appliances, with parking in Sibenik, Croatia
Restaurant 7 rooms with furniture, with appliances, with parking
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 7
Commercial real estate for sale, located in the front row of the sea, just a few kilometers …
€1,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Other 5 rooms with air conditioning, with surveillance security system, with parking in Sibenik, Croatia
Other 5 rooms with air conditioning, with surveillance security system, with parking
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
ЭКСКЛЮЗИВНАЯ ПРОДАЖА АГЕНСТВА! Продается коммерческое здание, распоженное в пригороде Шибен…
€1,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir