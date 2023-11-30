UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Residential
Rab
Residential properties for sale in Rab, Croatia
apartments
5
houses
8
Clear all
13 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
3
2
102 m²
2
RAB ISLAND, BARBAT - Apartment on the ground floor 3 bedrooms + bathroom with pool In a bea…
€239,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
9 room house with furniture, with sea view, with parking
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
11
7
350 m²
2
RAB ISLAND, BARBAT - Villa with 5 apartments 250 m from the sea Opportunity for tourist ren…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
Kampor, Croatia
11
8
380 m²
ID CODE: 7629
€840,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetarska Draga, Croatia
5
5
410 m²
RAB, SUPETARSKA DRAGA- villa and apartment house in a great location The villa is located …
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetarska Draga, Croatia
5
5
410 m²
RAB, SUPETARSKA DRAGA- luxury villa with sea view It is located in a cul-de-sac at the top …
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with parking
Supetarska Draga, Croatia
2
3
115 m²
RAB, LOPAR- decorated apartment in a great location We offered an apartment in a great loc…
€221,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
2
2
72 m²
RAB, BARBAT - Duplex apartment near the sea We are selling a beautiful duplex apartment ne…
€235,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
4
3
130 m²
RAB, BARBAT ON THE SEA - Exclusive apartment, 100 meters from the sea! We are selling a ra…
€575,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rab, Croatia
7
7
353 m²
RAB - Luxury house with 4 apartments near the sea Barbat is the first place on the island …
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
7
4
300 m²
1
RAB-BARBAT ISLAND, detached apartment house in a great location We are selling this beautif…
€775,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
House with electricity, with Ownership document
Supetarska Draga, Croatia
418 m²
1
I26187 Lopar
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
4
130 m²
2/2
Apartments on Rab with a sea view and a high rating on Airbnb and Booking This is a unique o…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Kampor, Croatia
6
5
200 m²
Rab is an island in the northern Dalmatia region in Croatia, located just off the northern C…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL