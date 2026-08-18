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Villas for sale in Opcina Podstrana, Croatia

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6 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 315 m²
Exclusive Luxury Villa with Panoramic Sea View Near Split – Modern New-Build Just 300 Metres…
$2,16M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Luxury Villa for Sale Near Split – Stunning Sea View & Modern DesignThis exquisite moder…
$1,89M
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Villa in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Area 300 m²
A villa for sale with an incredible sea view and huge investment potential, located in a qui…
$743,373
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Luxury Villa for Sale in Croatia – Panoramic Sea View Property Near SplitThis exceptional lu…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 328 m²
This modern luxury villa for sale represents the epitome of Mediterranean living, perfectly …
$1,92M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Just outside Split, in a peaceful Mediterranean setting surrounded by nature, stands this ex…
$1,94M
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