Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Omisalj
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Opcina Omisalj, Croatia

villas
68
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Njivice, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Njivice, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
Among the wide selection of properties offered by the agency Stan Grad Immobilien, a very lu…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Opcina Omisalj, Croatia

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go