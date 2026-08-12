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Hotels for sale in Opcina Konavle, Croatia

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1 property total found
Hotel 676 m² in Cavtat, Croatia
Hotel 676 m²
Cavtat, Croatia
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Area 676 m²
CavtatA beautiful villa with 14 apartments with a total area of ​​675.55 m2, built in 2011 o…
$1,85M
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