Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Baska Voda
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Opcina Baska Voda, Croatia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House 12 rooms in Baska Voda, Croatia
House 12 rooms
Baska Voda, Croatia
Rooms 12
Area 563 m²
Number of floors 2
Business-apartment house with sea view, Baška Voda (Makarska Riviera) In an attractive locat…
$1,88M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Opcina Baska Voda, Croatia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes