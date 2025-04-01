Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Mjesni odbor Malinska - Bogovici
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Mjesni odbor Malinska - Bogovici, Croatia

1 property total found
Hotel 315 m² in Mjesni odbor Malinska - Bogovici, Croatia
Hotel 315 m²
Mjesni odbor Malinska - Bogovici, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
Apart-house with 5 apartments in Malinska, 500m from the sea only!Total area is 315 sqm. Lan…
$578,745
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes