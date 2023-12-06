Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Land
  4. Lastovo

Lands for sale in Lastovo, Croatia

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Lastovo, Croatia
Plot of land
Lastovo, Croatia
Area 842 m²
Building plot 842 m2, Skrivena Luka, Lastovo The building plot, which is located in Skrivena…
€200,000
Plot of land in Lastovo, Croatia
Plot of land
Lastovo, Croatia
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY!!! For sale a unique agricultural plot, with an area of approx.…
€399,000
Plot of land in Lastovo, Croatia
Plot of land
Lastovo, Croatia
Area 5 185 m²
Lastovo, Zaklopatica, building residential land with a total area of 5185m2. Part of the pl…
€250,000
Plot of land in Lastovo, Croatia
Plot of land
Lastovo, Croatia
Area 400 m²
Lastovo, Skrivena lukasale of building land on the island of Lastovo, in the village (bay) S…
€78,000
