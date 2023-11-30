Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Labin
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Labin, Croatia

9 properties total found
3 room house with air conditioning in Labin, Croatia
3 room house with air conditioning
Labin, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
On the southeast coast of Istria, where the green hills meet the sea, where nature and herit…
€415,000
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Labin, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Labin, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 1
ISTRIA, LABIN - Beautiful villa with pool 205 m2 Istria, Labin - Beautiful villa with pool…
€600,000
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Labin, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Labin, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, LABIN - Two houses with attached swimming pools On the southeastern coast of Istria,…
€950,000
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rabac, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Rarely where you will find a place with a view that includes Učka, the city of Rijeka, Kvarn…
€480,000
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning in Labin, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
Labin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
ISTRIA, LABIN - A comfortable refuge from the hustle and bustle of life On the south-easte…
€1,20M
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Labin, Croatia
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Labin, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
ISTRIA, LABIN - Rustic house surrounded by nature On the southeastern coast of Istria, at t…
€290,000
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rabac, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rabac, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 450 m²
ISTRIA, RABAC - Spacious house with swimming pool On the southeast coast of Istria, where g…
€730,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Labin, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Labin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 320 m²
The hilltop town of Labin is one of Istria’s most attractive. Labin may also be a nice lunch…
€1,29M
Villa 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Vinez, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Vinez, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 185 m²
Where to buy good quality real estate in Croatia’s most famous peninsula, Istra? You came to…
€900,000
