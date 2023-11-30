Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Labin
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Labin, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Labin, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Labin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 320 m²
The hilltop town of Labin is one of Istria’s most attractive. Labin may also be a nice lunch…
€1,29M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Vinez, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Vinez, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 185 m²
Where to buy good quality real estate in Croatia’s most famous peninsula, Istra? You came to…
€900,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir