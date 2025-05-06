Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Croatia
  3. Karlovac County
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Karlovac County, Croatia

Grad Ozalj
10
Grad Karlovac
9
Karlovac
5
Opcina Rakovica
4
House in Badovinci, Croatia
House
Badovinci, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
I28642 Radatovići
$56,459
2 room house in Opcina Lasinja, Croatia
2 room house
Opcina Lasinja, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
I27658 Karlovačka cesta
$185,998
7 room house in Grad Karlovac, Croatia
7 room house
Grad Karlovac, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
I28274 Baščinska cesta
$939,967
2 room house in Badovinci, Croatia
2 room house
Badovinci, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 193 m²
I28643 radatovići
$228,068
