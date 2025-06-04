Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Grad Vodice, Croatia

6 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
The C villa consists of a total of four units: an apartment with a private pool on the groun…
$751,187
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Luxurious and modern residential buildings are for sale in a quiet part of the settlement of…
$1,21M
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Luxurious and modern residential buildings are for sale in a quiet part of the settlement of…
$415,937
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Luxurious and modern residential buildings are for sale in a quiet part of the settlement of…
$415,937
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Luxurious and modern residential buildings are for sale in a quiet part of the settlement of…
$1,21M
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Luxurious and modern residential buildings are for sale in a quiet part of the settlement of…
$631,384
