Terraced Houses for sale in Grad Vis, Croatia

4 properties total found
2 room house in Grad Vis, Croatia
2 room house
Grad Vis, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Romantic authentic building in the heart of the island of Vis, in Dračevo polje. Detached ho…
$564,648
House in Rogacic, Croatia
House
Rogacic, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Vis, Draškovca, holiday house 38m2 with covered terrace 25m2, on a unique property with an o…
$304,467
5 room house in Marinje Zemlje, Croatia
5 room house
Marinje Zemlje, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful authentic Dalmatian house in the idyllic village of Marinje Zemlje, near famous …
$441,754
2 room house in Grad Vis, Croatia
2 room house
Grad Vis, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 171 m²
PROPERTY WITH A HOUSE NEAR STONČICA BAY, VISAgricultural estate 27,234m2 with a functional g…
Price on request
