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Hotels for sale in Grad Supetar, Croatia

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3 properties total found
Hotel 469 m² in Grad Supetar, Croatia
Hotel 469 m²
Grad Supetar, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 469 m²
Great touristic property on Brac island, in popular Supetar connected to the mainland by reg…
$771,964
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Hotel 450 m² in Grad Supetar, Croatia
Hotel 450 m²
Grad Supetar, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 450 m²
Price fell! Old price was 1 650 000 eur, new price is 1 500 000 eur!Located in the very cent…
$1,74M
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Hotel 734 m² in Grad Supetar, Croatia
Hotel 734 m²
Grad Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 15
Area 734 m²
The island of Brač, Supetar, hotel with a total area of 624m2, apartment 110m2 and yard 528m…
$1,85M
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