Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Stari Grad
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Grad Stari Grad, Croatia

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 150 m² in Grad Stari Grad, Croatia
Hotel 150 m²
Grad Stari Grad, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
This unique 150 sq.m. Occitane style design property with 4 apartments for renting is an old…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go